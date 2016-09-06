Lider trend

Ne znate što biste gledali? Ovo je najboljih 100 filmova 21. stoljeća

06/09/2016
Više od 200 filmskih kritičara iz cijeloga svijeta sudjelovali su u anketi za BBC koja je rezultirala popisom najboljih 100 filmova 21. stoljeća.

Bilo da ste zaljubljenik u klasike ili fan moderne kinematografije, ove naslove ne biste trebali propustiti.

17. Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006

18. The White Ribbon, 2009

19. Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

20. Synecdoche, New York, 2008

21. The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

22. Lost in Translation, 2003

23. Caché, 2005

24. The Master, 2012

25. Memento, 2000

26. 25th Hour, 2002

27. The Social Network, 2010

28. Talk to Her, 2002

29. WALL-E, 2008

30. Oldboy, 2003

31. Margaret, 2011

32. The Lives of Others, 2006

33. The Dark Knight, 2008

34. Son of Saul, 2015

35. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

36. Timbuktu, 2014

37. Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, 2010

38. City of God, 2002

39. The New World, 2005

40. Brokeback Mountain, 2005

41. Inside Out, 2015

42. Amour, 2012

43. Melancholia, 2011

44. 12 Years a Slave, 2013

45. Blue Is the Warmest Color, 2013

46. Certified Copy, 2010

47. Leviathan, 2014

48. Brooklyn, 2015

49. Goodbye to Language, 2014

67. The Hurt Locker, 2008

68. The Royal Tenenbaums, 2001

69. Carol, 2015

70. Stories We Tell, 2012

71. Tabu, 2012

72. Only Lovers Left Alive, 2013

73. Before Sunset, 2004

74. Spring Breakers, 2012

75. Inherent Vice, 2014

76. Dogville, 2003

77. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, 2007

78. The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013

79. Almost Famous, 2000

80. The Return, 2003

81. Shame, 2011

82. A Serious Man, 2009

83. A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001

84. Her, 2013

85. A Prophet, 2009

86. Far from Heaven, 2002

87. Amélie, 2001

88. Spotlight, 2015

89. The Headless Woman, 2008

90. The Pianist, 2002

91. The Secret in Their Eyes, 2009

92. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007

93. Ratatouille, 2007

94. Let Me In, 2008

95. Moonrise Kingdom, 2012

96. Finding Nemo, 2003

97. White Material, 2009

98. Ten, 2002

99. The Gleaners and I, 2000

100. Toni Erdmann, 2016 / Requiem for a Dream, 2000 / Carlos, 2010

