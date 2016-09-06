Ne znate što biste gledali? Ovo je najboljih 100 filmova 21. stoljeća

Više od 200 filmskih kritičara iz cijeloga svijeta sudjelovali su u anketi za BBC koja je rezultirala popisom najboljih 100 filmova 21. stoljeća.
Bilo da ste zaljubljenik u klasike ili fan moderne kinematografije, ove naslove ne biste trebali propustiti.
1. Mulholland Drive, 2001
2. In The Mood For Love, 2000
3. There Will Be Blood, 2007
4. Spirited Away, 2001
5. Boyhood, 2014
6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
7. The Tree of Life, 2011
8. One & Two, 2000
9. A Separation, 2011
10. No Country for Old Men, 2007
11. Inside Llewyn Davis, 2013
12. Zodiac, 2007
13. Children of Men, 2006
14. The Act of Killing, 2012
15. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, 2007
16. Holy Motors, 2012
17. Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006
18. The White Ribbon, 2009
19. Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
20. Synecdoche, New York, 2008
21. The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014
22. Lost in Translation, 2003
23. Caché, 2005
24. The Master, 2012
25. Memento, 2000
26. 25th Hour, 2002
27. The Social Network, 2010
28. Talk to Her, 2002
29. WALL-E, 2008
30. Oldboy, 2003
31. Margaret, 2011
32. The Lives of Others, 2006
33. The Dark Knight, 2008
34. Son of Saul, 2015
35. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
36. Timbuktu, 2014
37. Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, 2010
38. City of God, 2002
39. The New World, 2005
40. Brokeback Mountain, 2005
41. Inside Out, 2015
42. Amour, 2012
43. Melancholia, 2011
44. 12 Years a Slave, 2013
45. Blue Is the Warmest Color, 2013
46. Certified Copy, 2010
47. Leviathan, 2014
48. Brooklyn, 2015
49. Goodbye to Language, 2014
50. Sicario, 2015
51. Inception, 2010
52. Tropical Malady, 2004
53. Moulin Rouge, 2001
54. Once Upon a Time in Anatolia, 2011
55. Ida, 2013
56. Werckmeister Harmonies, 2000
57. Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
58. Moolaadé, 2004
59. A History of Violence, 2005
60. Syndromes and a Century, 2006
61. Under the Skin, 2013
62. Inglourious Basterds, 2009
63. The Turin Horse, 2011
64. The Great Beauty, 2013
65. Fish Tank, 2009
66. Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring, 2003
67. The Hurt Locker, 2008
68. The Royal Tenenbaums, 2001
69. Carol, 2015
70. Stories We Tell, 2012
71. Tabu, 2012
72. Only Lovers Left Alive, 2013
73. Before Sunset, 2004
74. Spring Breakers, 2012
75. Inherent Vice, 2014
76. Dogville, 2003
77. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, 2007
78. The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013
79. Almost Famous, 2000
80. The Return, 2003
81. Shame, 2011
82. A Serious Man, 2009
83. A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001
84. Her, 2013
85. A Prophet, 2009
86. Far from Heaven, 2002
87. Amélie, 2001
88. Spotlight, 2015
89. The Headless Woman, 2008
90. The Pianist, 2002
91. The Secret in Their Eyes, 2009
92. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007
93. Ratatouille, 2007
94. Let Me In, 2008
95. Moonrise Kingdom, 2012
96. Finding Nemo, 2003
97. White Material, 2009
98. Ten, 2002
99. The Gleaners and I, 2000
100. Toni Erdmann, 2016 / Requiem for a Dream, 2000 / Carlos, 2010