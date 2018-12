Gideon Brothers predstavili robota koji vidi, uči i diže 800 kilograma

View this post on Instagram

Gideons hosted a party in Zagreb last night. During a demonstration of a new intralogistics robot for 200 guests, Gideon CEO Matija Kopić and Chief Growth Officer Milan Račić revealed the company's full list of investors, how much money has been raised to-date and who their launch partners are.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Matija Kopić: "We are lucky to be living through extraordinary times – what was only a dream for many robotics thinkers and dreamers in past decades and centuries is now rapidly unfolding in our days. The support from our investors and customers confirms our conviction that autonomous robots powered by visual perception will profoundly – and positively – transform our human society. The path toward a brighter, more productive and more fulfilling future won't be easy. But humans and machines together, working in harmony, can achieve great things. That's the vision of the future we're building at Gideon Brothers, one step at a time."⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Milan Račić: "We are proud that three leading Croatian multinationals have recognized the value to the supply chain that we offer. We are deeply convinced that our logistics robots can both give a competitive edge to our partners as well as help our Croatian economy use and – even more importantly – create opportunities brought by new technologies. We must keep up with the transformation Industry 4.0 brings, or we will never manage to narrow the divide with the countries so many of our youth are leaving for today."