TOP 50: Internetske skraćenice bez kojih vam nema života na društvenim mrežama

1. T2T Time To Talk

2. RU Are You?

3. TCP/IP Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol

4. FIO Figure It Out

5. SURE Yes (often sarcastic)

6. WWW World Wide Web

7. AAK Alive And Kicking

8. H4X Hacks, cheats

10. GGW Girls Gone Wild

11. CPL Cyberathlete Professional League (gaming)

12. GOLD DIGGER Person who loves someone just for their money

13. GTK Good To Know

14. DL Down Low

Download

15. GTW Got To Work

16. BTWITIAILWU By The Way, I Think I Am In Love With You

17. DCT Dream Come True

18. DIGG Social bookmarking website

19. FJ Foot Job

20. SED Said

21. NGL Not Gonna Lie

22. WORD UP OK, I agree

23. OOMF One Of My Friends/Followers

24. U2 You Too

25. STN Spend The Night

26. IOW In Other Words

27. SSL Secure Socket Layer

See Subject Line

28. SUP What’s Up

29. UK Are You OK?

United Kingdom

30. LOL Laughing Out Loud

31. AII Alright

32. GASSING Talking

33. HAGO Have A Good One

35. IM Instant Message

36. GOML Get On My Level

37. KW Kilowatt

38. SMS Short Message Service

39. CBS Can’t Be Stuffed

40. ONNA Oh No, Not Again

41. KPG Keep the Party Going

42. MISH Missionary position

43. SIC Latin sicut (just as) – apparent mistake

44. WDYM What Do You Mean?

45. BRB Be Right Back

46. KUL Cool

47. 10Q Thank you

48. BTDT Been There Done That

49. CWYL Chat With You Later.