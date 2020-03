English café u Lideru: Kako se snalazite s ‘present perfectom‘? Provjerite u kvizu!

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza prošloga utorka.

1. He never sheds light on his personal life, we don’t know anything about him is the correct answer. The phrase to shed some light on does not function in this context because its meaning is to help or explain by providing additional information; as a result, shares information or talks about his personal life work better in this context.

2. Didn’t shed any light on is the correct answer because she remained silent.

3. Sheds some light on is the correct answer - her report explains the reasons behind these changes; is shedding some light on would mean that it is currently doing so, which cannot be concluded from this sentence.