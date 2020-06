English café u Lideru: Kako započeti i završiti e-mail na engleskome jeziku

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza prošloga utorka.

1. b. I would like to speak to Marina Horvat. I would like is more polite than I want.

2. b. I’m sorry, I can’t make it on Tuesday, can we fix another time? is more polite.

3. c. We do not use What do you say? What do you say? is used for making suggestions, such as What do you say we move to the countryside?

4. b. When are you free? is least polite.

5. a. Would Monday suit you? is more polite.