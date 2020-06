English café u Lideru: Telefonski razgovori s poslovnim suradnicima

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza prošloga utorka.

1. c. I work at an accounting company is the correct answer. We use I work for an accounting company.

2. b. The company was founded in 2000 is correct. We cannot use present simple or perfect to talk about something that happened once in the past.

3. b. We make furniture is correct. We use present continuous to talk about actions taking place at the moment, not generally.

4. b. My colleague is keen on swimming so you should have plenty to talk about is correct. The expression is to be keen on something.

5. a. Give me your email address and I will contact you on Monday is the correct answer. This sentence would be considered impolite, so it is better to use Could you give me your email address? instead.