English café u Lideru: Upoznajte frazu ‘shed (some) light on‘ i provjerite svoje znanje u kvizu

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza prošloga utorka.

1. c. You is capitalised only when beginning a sentence. for example You are a good colleague.

2. a. Goal is the correct answer because the sentence is about one’s ambitions.

3. a. Target is the correct answer because the sentence is about the objectives set for a certain product.

4. a. Targets is the correct answer because the sentence is about business objectives.

5. b. I am having a meeting is correct because the meeting is taking place at the moment, which is why it is necessary to use Present Continuous.

6. b. The second answer is correct because he is working on it at the moment, making it necessary to use Present Continuous.

7. a. A few is the correct answer, its meaning being a small number of people.

8. b. Few is the correct answer, meaning scarcely any.