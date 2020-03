English café u Lideru: What is your goal in life?  

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza prošloga utorka.

1. a i c. I am working on a project this week is correct because this activity is in progress at the moment. She has been working is also correct because the action started on Monday and is still taking place.

2. b. The second sentence is correct because the action is still taking place (since).

a. The person generally works on this project, which is why it is necessary to use Present simple.

3. a. I am working also denotes an action taking place temporarily, at the moment, but the first sentence is correct because the action started on Monday and is still taking place (since). The second sentence would be correct without since Monday.

b. The second sentence is correct. The action in the first sentence finished in 2000, which is why since does not work in its context.