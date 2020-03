English café u Lideru: You, you, you - izražavanje poštovanja sugovornicima

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza prošloga utorka.

1. a. The sentence is correct, goals denotes the objects of their ambition.

2. a. Goal is the correct answer - the desired result of her eating habits is to feel good.

3. a. Goal is the correct answer - their aim was to find a new place to live.

4. b. Targets is the correct answer - she failed to meet business objectives.

5. a. have achieved my goal to go to Spain is the right answer - the trip was the object of desire for the person.